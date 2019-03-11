|
Constance Haderlein
Marshfield - Constance A. Haderlein, 76, of Marshfield (formerly of Abbotsford) died peacefully at the House of the Dove, Marshfield on Thursday March 7, 2019.
She was born March 4, 1943, daughter of Alphonse and Marie Herrmann, lived in Curtiss/Abbotsford and moved to Marshfield in 2010.
She worked for 37 years at St. Joseph's Hospital as a psychiatric nurse, later as head of Utilization Review.
She was predeceased by her parents, brother David, and husband Richard Haderlein; Abbotsford businessman.
Private graveside services will be held by Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, Marshfield at a later date in the Abbotsford Public Cemetery.
Memorials in Connie's name may be sent to Ministry Hospice.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 11, 2019