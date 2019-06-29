|
|
Constance "Connie" Soper
Pittsville - Constance "Connie" Soper, 65, Pittsville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Pittsville with Reverend Gary Markworth officiating. A visitation will take place from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Buchanan/Rembs Funeral Home on Monday and from 10:00 am until service time at the church on Tuesday.
Connie was born on March 9, 1954 in Marshfield Wisconsin to Emil Scheurer Jr. and Helen (Hokamp) Scheurer. She attended St. Joachims Catholic School and graduated from Pittsville High School in 1972. She received her nursing degree from St. Joseph School of Nursing. She was a Hemodyalysis Nurse Clinician and Facility Administrator for Ministry Health Care and DaVita Dialysis Corporation. She worked twenty-five plus years in Marshfield before organizing, coordinating, and managing the opening of a new kidney dialysis unit in Wisconsin Rapids.
Her work, caring for patients was her passion. She enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, "antiquing" and playing whatever make believe event her two grandsons could invent from marching to music and playing cops and robbers. She was a former church council secretary, Sunday school teacher, altar guild committee member and served with St. John's Ladies Aid.
Connie married Chuck Soper on January 14, 1978 at St. John's Church in Pittsville.
She is survived by her husband, Chuck, and daughter, Kimberli (Brandon) Dammann, grandsons Beck and Braxton of Milladore. She is further survived by her mother, Helen (Walter) Scheurer Kleifgen, sisters, Karen (Ronald) Parker and Tami (Dan) Hahn and a brother, Mike (Deb) Scheurer, all of Pittsville. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jean (Butch) Klug of Johnson Creek, as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by father, Emil Scheurer Jr., father-in-law, Kingdon Soper and mother-in-law, Kathryn Soper.
Connie touched many lives. Her infectious smile, positive attitude, nurturing and caring personality made her loved by many.
A memorial will be designated at a future date.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on June 29, 2019