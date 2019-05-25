|
Craig J. Swanson
Marshfield - Craig J. Swanson, lifelong resident of Marshfield, Wisconsin passed away May 13, 2019 at Colonial Center, Colby WI.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield with Reverend Samuel Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery Field of Honor where military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 54, Marshfield. A visitation will take place from 10:00 am until service time at the funeral home on Wednesday.
He was born on April 19, 1934 in Ironwood Michigan to Emil and Fern Swanson.
Craig was a 1953 graduate of Columbus High School.
He served in the United States Navy from 1954 to 1958.
Following service he worked at Rollo Home and Marshfield Homes. He completed his career at the Occupational Development Center (ODC) of Marshfield where he worked for 22 years in the wood room.
He is survived by his sister Janice Wepfer (Tom), brother Ken Swanson (Penny) and 6 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a niece Barbara Olson.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on May 25, 2019