Cylinda L. Bruss
Spencer - Cylinda (Schwantes) Bruss age 90, of Spencer, was called by her Heavenly Father on Thursday, September 10, 2020.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield on Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. A funeral service for family members only will be private. Burial will take place in Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery in Spencer. (Due to COVID 19, masks, and social distancing would be appreciated during the visitation).
Cylinda "Lindy" was born December 1, 1929, in Spencer, to Arthur and Elsie (Miller) Schwantes. She attended Brighton School and Spencer High School. She was united in marriage to Elmer Bruss on May 28, 1949, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spencer. They worked their whole lives as dairy farmers.
She enjoyed dancing, bowling, playing cards, gardening, and traveling. Lindy especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, as well as many friends. She was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church Ladies Aide, Altar Guild, and Brighton Homemakers.
Lindy is lovingly survived by two sons, Gregory (Tammy) Bruss, and Bradford (Joan) Bruss; five grandchildren, Stacie (David Fedel) Bruss, Heather (David Mauk) Bruss, Hallie Bruss, Joshua (Roberta) Bruss, Nicole (Derek) Buse; great grandchildren, Lily, Crew, Owen and Sylvia; siblings, Darleen (Edward) Winkler, and Archie (Jean) Schwantes. She is further survived by a step-grandchild, Kyle (Amber) Crum; and step-great-grandchildren, Aiden and Jase; as well as many, many other family and friends. She will be deeply missed.
Lindy is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, one infant sister, Selva Jean; and one step-grandchild, Amanda Neumann.
A memorial in Lindy's name will be named at a later date.
