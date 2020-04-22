Services
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia L. (Schroeder) Smith


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia L. (Schroeder) Smith Obituary
Cynthia L. (Schroeder) Smith

Montello - 70, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, following a short illness. She was born on January 20, 1950 in Watertown, WI to William and Catherine (Behselich) Schroeder. Cindy married Mark Smith on June 29, 1996.

She worked as a CNA at several nursing homes and hospitals. She had a special connection to the elderly. Cindy always had fun, or she made it fun. She was very outgoing and was a good friend to many. In her spare time she enjoyed music and dancing.

She will be greatly missed by her husband, Mark Smith, Montello, sons: Chris, Adam (Amy), Jake (Trina), Casey and a daughter, Tina (Scott); grandkids: Will, Ellie, Mikhayla, Allison, Hailey, Thomas, Joey, Penny, Josie, Vincent, Natasha and Aaden; her mother, Kate Schroeder; a sister Linda; brothers: Mark (Sue), Pete, Dave (Jayne), Craig (Heidi), Jim and Tom. She is further survived by many extended family members, aunts & cousins.

Cindy was preceded in death by her father, William.

There will be a Memorial Service for Cindy announced at a later time.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -