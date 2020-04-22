|
Cynthia L. (Schroeder) Smith
Montello - 70, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, following a short illness. She was born on January 20, 1950 in Watertown, WI to William and Catherine (Behselich) Schroeder. Cindy married Mark Smith on June 29, 1996.
She worked as a CNA at several nursing homes and hospitals. She had a special connection to the elderly. Cindy always had fun, or she made it fun. She was very outgoing and was a good friend to many. In her spare time she enjoyed music and dancing.
She will be greatly missed by her husband, Mark Smith, Montello, sons: Chris, Adam (Amy), Jake (Trina), Casey and a daughter, Tina (Scott); grandkids: Will, Ellie, Mikhayla, Allison, Hailey, Thomas, Joey, Penny, Josie, Vincent, Natasha and Aaden; her mother, Kate Schroeder; a sister Linda; brothers: Mark (Sue), Pete, Dave (Jayne), Craig (Heidi), Jim and Tom. She is further survived by many extended family members, aunts & cousins.
Cindy was preceded in death by her father, William.
There will be a Memorial Service for Cindy announced at a later time.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020