Cyril L. Schlagenhaft
Marshfield - Cyril L. Schlagenhaft, 85, Marshfield, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the House of the Dove.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Marshfield, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Reverend Douglas Robertson will officiate. Military rites will be conducted at the church by the American Legion Post 54 following the service. Entombment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Marshfield, at a later date. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Cy was born on November 22, 1934 in Marshfield, to Herman and Dorothy (Pfahning) Schlagenhaft. He was a member of the first graduating class of Columbus High School, Marshfield, in 1952. He served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard for 10 years. He married Mary Carol Treutel on May 30, 1955 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Marshfield.
Cy worked hard. His employment included HR at Roddis Plywood in 1952, sales at Weyerhauser Co. until 1967 and office manager at Mobile Plywood Inc. (Pluswood Ind./ International Paper) where he retired in 1992. In additional to his full-time employment he worked many part-time jobs at Marshfield News Herald, D&R Furniture, Fair Association, Jane's Lanes, Figi's and Hughes Transport.
Cy also played hard. He loved to fish most of all and enjoyed many good times with his buddies and sons in Canada, Alaska, Nekoosa and on the Flowage. He also looked forward to the fall and winter for grouse and deer hunting, bowling and snowmobiling. In spring and summer, Cy was busy playing softball, golf and of course, more fishing. He loved playing cards, spending time at their winter home in Florida and enjoyed many good times with five other couples which they shared a special friendship of 50 plus years.
Cy was community minded and loved Marshfield. He participated on the Boards of Westview Country Club, United Way and Ducks Unlimited. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Elks and Eagles.
Cy is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Carol and their children, Krisan (Dennis) Stroetz, Julie (Dan) McHugh, Jay Schlagenhaft (Lisa Massey) and Tom (Julie) Schlagenhaft. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Dane (Jenny) Stroetz, Erika (Travis) Beining, Anna (Damon) Stichert, Erin (Dan) Swift, Kristi (Kevin) Stengel, Jenna (Bill) Holm, Megan (Matt) Bell, Tori (fiancé Chris Pawlowski), Jacey, and Tia Schlagenhaft and step grandchildren Brett, Dayne and Gavin Massey. He also had 14 great grandchildren Derek, Drew, and Jake Stroetz, Oliver Beining, Harper and Kellen Swift, Hugh and Lucy Stengel, D.J. Baus, Allie and Marcus Bell, plus a new baby expected in June, and step great grandchildren Paityn, Aiden and Roan Holm. Cy always loved children, most especially his own, but also his grands and greats who brought him endless joy.
Cy is further survived by his brothers, Charles and Paul Schlagenhaft and his sisters, Rita (James) Smithson and Jane (Mike) Conrad, and brother-in-law, Bob Kratcha and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Doris Neuman and Mary Kratcha, brothers, Mark in infancy and Joseph, sisters-in-law, Jean, Jeannine, and Rosie Schlagenhaft and a brother-in-law, Victor Neuman.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Earl, Jerry, Bill, John and Don who faithfully visited Cy to play Sheepshead for 26 weeks while Cy was under Home Hospice Care. Thanks also to the staff at the House of the Dove who compassionately cared for Cy his last 3 days.
Memorials may be designated to the House of the Dove, in Minneapolis or Columbus Catholic High School. Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019