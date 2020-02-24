|
Dale A. Dooge
Stratford - Dale A. Dooge, age 97, Stratford, passed away peacefully Friday, February 21, 2020, with his family and friends by his side. A funeral service to celebrate Dale's life will be held at the Marshfield First Presbyterian Church (200 S. Lincoln Ave.), at 12:00 pm on Friday, February 28, 2020. Rev. Dr. Laurie Brubaker Davis will officiate. Visitation proceeds the service starting at 10:00 am at the First Presbyterian Church.
Dale was born December 23, 1922 in the Town of Sullivan in Jefferson County, WI. The son of August and Lyla (Klitzkie) Dooge. Dale grew up on the family farm and helped with the daily chores. He was a member of the Jefferson County 4-H Club and showed livestock at the Wisconsin State Fair. Dale attended school in Jefferson where he graduated from high school. He attended college at UW Whitewater Teachers College and earned a Bachelor's degree in Education. Dale earned a Master's degree in Education from UW Madison.
Dale was a business education and drivers education instructor for 38 years at Stratford High School. For many of the years he taught at Stratford he was the senior class adviser for graduation. Dale was a counselor for Badger Boys State for 15 years. Prior to starting his teaching career at Stratford, Dale served his country in the U.S. Army.
Dale was united in marriage to Virginia (Schuster) Dooge in 1951 at the First Presbyterian Church in Stratford. Dale and Virginia were married 64 years. Dale and Virgina were blessed to have had the privilege of being given and trusted with the raising of a family of six children. Having such a caring and loving family of which to be so proud was a blessing that Dale cherished and appreciated.
Dale is lovingly survived by his children: Kathryn (Lloyd) Ott, Evelyn (Randy) Stewart, Carolyn (Thomas) Goessling, Dr. Gwendolyn Dooge-Strampp, and Loreen (Calvin) Hooks. He was blessed with grandchildren that survive him: Jennifer (Kason) Klumpyan, Benjamin (Marissa) Goessling, Kathleen (Tony) Knipfer, Melanie (Dana) Kalina, Hannah (Josh) Lehr, Brian (Emily) Stewart, and Caleb Hooks; as well as his great grandchildren: Lydia and Greta Goessling, Camden and Beauden Klumpyan, and Roland and Brekken Lehr. Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia, his son Gary, his parents, August and Lyla, and his sister Mavis.
Dale was active in the Stratford community. He was a Lion's member for 55 years, receiving the Melvin Jones Fellow Award for dedicated humanitarian service in 1991. As a Lion, Dale managed the collection of eye glasses and supported the WI Lions Camp in Rosholt, WI. Dale served on the board of directors for the Lions for 23 years. Dale and Virginia volunteered for Meals on Wheels for the Marathon Commission on Aging for several years. Dale was elected to be a Stratford Village Trustee, serving two 2-year terms.
Dale was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Stratford, serving as an elder of the church and also on the Larger Marathon Parish Council for the churches of Abbotsford, Athens, Edgar, and Stratford. Dale served as an elder for the First Presbyterian Church of Marshfield for several years.
Dale loved gardening, planting beautiful flowers, and raising vegetables. He was an avid polka band fan and he enjoyed dancing to waltzes and polkas. He was a member of the Marshfield Hoedowners Square Dance Club for several years.
Dale's love and support will be missed by all that knew him. Online condolences can be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020