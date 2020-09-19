1/1
Dale D. Fitzmaurice
1932 - 2020
Dale D. Fitzmaurice

Janesville - Dale D. Fitzmaurice, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville. Mr. Fitzmaurice was born in Humbird, Wisconsin on May 9, 1932, the son of Lewis and Helen (Putman) Fitzmaurice. He married Joan Langreck on August 25, 1955, in Neillsville, Wisconsin and they were blessed with nine children.

Mr. Fitzmaurice honorably served in the United States Navy from May 15, 1951 to April 7,1955, he was a veteran of the Korean War, and was a lifelong member of local VFW Post 1621. He visited Washington D.C. as a member of Vets Roll 2012 and was scheduled to be on the April 18, 2020 Honor Flight, but that trip was cancelled due to Covid-19. He worked for General Motors for nearly 40 years, retiring in 1993, and was a proud member of UAW Local 95. He was a devout member of St. William Parish and was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed the wonderful memories he made hunting and fishing with his family and friends. He was also a member of the Janesville Conservation Club.

Mr. Fitzmaurice is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joan Fitzmaurice; his children: Deb Cmar, Randy (Judy) Fitzmaurice, Linda (Pat) Sparling, Mike Fitzmaurice, Lori Doran, Tim Fitzmaurice, Brenda Fitzmaurice, Kathy (Adam) Ball, and Mary (Troy) Cheeney; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Violeta Vanderkooi, Dorothy Jinkerson, and June Michels; and granddaughter, Amanda Fitzmaurice.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. William Catholic Church, with committal and Military Honors at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Masses at St. William Catholic Church, Vets Roll, or Honor Flight, in care of Schneider Funeral Home, PO Box 71, Janesville, WI 53547. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com




Published in Marshfield News Herald from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider Funeral Directors and Crematory
1800 East Racine Street
Janesville, WI 53545
608-754-4444
