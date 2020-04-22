|
|
Dale D. Fox
Pittsville - Dale D. Fox, age 80, of Pittsville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his residence. His visitation will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home (1010 E. Veterans Parkway) Marshfield. For the safety of everyone, the family's wish is to have a "pass and review" visitation, which will be a drive through and a chance to pay respect to the family. The honor of pallbearer belongs to his grandsons. Private family burial will take place at Arpin Cemetery.
Dale was born October 18, 1939, the son of Donald and Lillian (Grimm) Fox at home in Wood County. He graduated from Pittsville High School, class of 1957. He was united in marriage to Judith Meyer on June 27, 1959 until her passing on January 19, 1993. He married Fran Serritella on September 22, 1995; she survives.
He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Pittsville, a Lions Charter member in Arpin and a Pittsville school board member. His employment included farming, Consolidated Paper, Wood County Highway Department, Fox Construction, American Dream Realty, he was a mason for a time, and retired from the Post Office as a mail carrier. After retirement he enjoyed his Minneapolis Moline Tractors, running the tractor show in Pittsville for the Fourth of July, for 11 years. He especially enjoyed tractor pulling, pitching softball, bowling, snowmobile racing, hunting, fishing, going up North to the cabin, listening to Old Country music on Willies Roadhouse and making maple syrup in the Spring. He loved to attend his grandchildren's activities and spending time with his family.
Dale is lovingly survived by his wife Fran; children: Scott (Sue) Fox, Gregg (Kim) Fox, Todd (Julie) Fox, Darrell (Cindy) Fox and Kim (Shane) Dammann; siblings: Jeanette "Mutch" Engelbright, Delores "Toots" Robus, Charles (Pat) Fox, Dianne (Bob) Zubella and Donald (Butch) Fox; in-laws: Pat (Norman) Erickson, Chris (Steve) Church, Ann Doebler and Jane Anderson; 14 grandchildren: Mandy (Charlie) Hoogesteger, Brandon (Tanya) Fox, Jenna (Jeff) Okonek, Jake Fox, Wes (Brooke) Fox, Brianna (Jake) Sass, Andy (Ashley) Fox, Jared (Briana) Fox, Kadin Fox, Ryker Fox, Mikayla (Markus) Kleifgen, Kurt Jankowski, Tyler and Camron Dammann and 11 great-grandchildren with two more on the way.
Dale is preceded in death by his parents; infant son Jeff; wife Judy; in-laws Bob & Elsie Anderson, Harold Meyer, Frank & Shirley Serritella, Mike Serritella, Don Engelbright, Don Anderson and John Meyer.
Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com
for your convenience.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020