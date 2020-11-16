1/1
Dale "Bosco" Gabel
1936 - 2020
Dale "Bosco" Gabel

Marshfield - Dale "Bosco" Gabel passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14th, 2020 of natural causes.

He was born August 31, 1936 to Cyril and Arlene (Grimm) Gabel. He married Norma Weir on September 28, 1956. Bosco lived in Arpin his entire life and had many occupations. He was employed at the paper mill, purchased and operated his parents tavern along with Norma, farmed cows, horses, mink, pigs and chinchillas. He worked for the village of Arpin and he and Norma operated the concession and ski rental at Powers Bluff ski hill for 34 years. He enjoyed helping neighbors, often milking cows when they were away.

Dale is survived by his wife Norma, brothers Cyril "Butch" Gabel and Dennis Gabel, children Jodi Berdan, Brian (Sue) Gabel, Brenda (Paul) Kremer, grandchildren Seth (Jen) Berdan, Chris (Cassandra) Berdan, Kelly (Stephan) Berdan, Josh Gabel, Corey (Candyce) Ertl, Colton Kremer, great-grandchildren Amelia and Ellis Berdan, and Conlan, Cash and Caden Ertl.

He was predeceased by his parents Cyril and Arlene Gabel, sisters Dorothy (Bill) Jensen, Nona (Richard) Mauer and longtime family friend, Ralph "Bull" Robinson.

Due to the current pandemic, a private service and burial will be held.

A celebration of life will follow at a later date.

God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arm around you and whispered, "come to me." -Author Unknown

Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marshfield News Herald from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
