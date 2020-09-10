1/1
Dr. Dale M. Larson
Dr. Dale M. Larson

Marshfield - Dale M. Larson, 65, passed away in Rome, WI and was recovered September 6, 2020.

He was born on July 19, 1955 in Marquette, MI to Louis and Jeanette Larson. He graduated from Gwinn High School in 1973 and went on to earn a degree in physics at Northern Michigan University, where he met his wife Ann Marie (Mickalich) and was married in 1978. He earned his medical degree at University of Michigan Medical School in 1980 and pursued his OB/Gyn residency at Washington University in St. Louis, MO and completed his fellowship in Gynecologic Oncology at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. His career was spent treating patients with gynecologic cancers at the Marshfield Clinic from 1987 until his retirement in 2019.

His hobbies included downhill skiing, biking and waterskiing. His time was spent between Marshfield, his lake house in Rome, WI and his retirement home in Marquette, MI.

Dale is survived by his wife of 42 years, Ann Marie, as well as his sons Alexander (38; wife Elizabeth and daughters Naomi and Katrina), Andrew (35; wife Olga and son Kolden) and Erik (30).

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Association of Frontotemporal Degeneration (www.theaftd.org), Wings of Hope Search and Rescue of Wisconsin (www.wingsofhopewi.com) and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (www.acog.org).

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com




Published in Marshfield News Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
