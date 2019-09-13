|
|
Daniel M. Kaser
Marshfield - Daniel M. Kaser, 80, Marshfield, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Three Oaks Health Services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Stratford, with Rev. Sengole Vethanayagam officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Town of Eau Pleine, Marathon County. A visitation will take place from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Sunday at Sauter/Rembs Funeral Home, Stratford, and from 10:00 am until service time at the church on Monday.
Dan was born on August 9, 1939 in at home in Stratford, WI to Joseph and Margaret (Baltus) Kaser. He grew up on the family farm. He attended Stratford School until the 8th grade. Besides working on the farm, he worked for a well driller and then enlisted in the Navy. After the Navy he went to work at Racine Hydraulics. He then met his wife, Mardell Milford and was united in marriage on October 26, 1963 at St. Edwards in Racine. Dan and Mardell both worked in Racine while starting a family. Then in 1973 an opportunity came along that Dan always wanted to do - own a bar. They then moved up to Colby and bought the Buckhorn Bar. After 10 years of owning the bar, they sold it and moved to the Stratford area where Dan managed the Fresh Country Aire Bar. From there he was employed at Foremost Farms Milan until retirement.
Dan belonged to St. Joseph's Catholic Church and was a man of strong faith. He always was a jokester and loved to make people laugh. Dan took great pride in his swimming pool and he enjoyed having his grandchildren and other family and friends over to enjoy it. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, attending their sport events, his dog Annie, and going on vacations with his wife. He was known as Fritz the Plumber who could fix anything. He also had many other nicknames, such as The Jew, Dan Dan the Buckhorn Man, and Baretta. He spent his last 8 years under the care of Three Oaks Health Service battling Dementia and Alzheimer's.
He is survived by wife, Mardell, son, Jeff Kaser of Marshfield, daughters, Valerie (Kaser) Meddaugh of Marshfield and Michelle (Ray) Zoellick of Owen. He is also survived by granchildren, Jesse Kaser and fiancé Heidi, Chad Kaser and fiancé Whittney, Brittani Zoellick and fiancé Jeff Soppa, Danielle Meddaugh, Heather Zoellick and fiancé Brandon Cwikla, and great grandchildren, Ethan Soppa, Elliot Soppa, Max Kaser, and a great-grandaughter coming in December. He is further survived by siblings, Valerie Feddick of Minnesota, Raymond Kaser of Nekoosa, and Mae Hoernke of Marshfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Eugene Leonard, Alvin (Buddy), and Harold, sisters, Alice, Phyllis, Jeanette, Marjorie and Mary Jane, and daughter-in-law, Ivy Kaser.
The family would like to thank the staff of Three Oaks and Heartland Hospice for all their care.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Sept. 13, 2019