Daphne M. Daphne Marie SinnSinn - Daphne Marie Sinn (DeVoe), passed away on Oct 17, 2020. Born January 11, 1926 the daughter of George Frank and Sophia Elizabeth DeVoe in Phelps, WI. Daphne went to St. Bernerd's grade school, class of 1940. Attended East High School, Madison Wisconsin, class of 1944. Daphne worked at Bell Telephone Company, and Oscar Mayer Company in Madison Wisconsin prior to her marriage in the late 1940's. Married Leslie Frederick Sinn July 2, 1949 at St. Bernerd's church in Madison Wi. Moved to Marshfield in 1949.She had 6 children: Paul Sinn (Peggy) of Cadott, Gloria Strupp (Matt) of Hewitt, Thomas (Debra) Sinn of Chili, Mary Sinn of Marshfield, Andrew Sinn of Marshfield, and John (Jayne) Sinn of Neenah. Daphne had 6 grandchildren: Heather (Jeff) Hanner of Eleva, WI. Kelly (Tom) Silbernagel of Neillsville, Kristyn Sinn of Milwaukee, Lindsay (Ray) White of Stratford, Kyle Bredl (Tammy) of Marshfield. Michelle Sinn (Adam) of Athens, Daphne also had 8 great grandchildren: Paige, Brennan, and Sydnee Hanner, Emma and Addison Moen, Avery, Dayton, and Finley White.Daphne was preceded in death by her husband Leslie. Her parents, George F. DeVoe(Claremboux), and Sophia E. DeVoe(Boehm), of Madison Wisconsin. Her 3 brothers, James L DeVoe (died in infancy). George R. DeVoe of Madison Wi. And Harold F. DeVoe of Cherry Valley Ill.Daphe was talented, Artistic, and loved her hobbies: sketching, oil painting, knitting mittens, reading, crossword puzzles, rug braiding and hooking, rosmalling, sewing, making quilts, and canning. Donated 100's of pairs of mittens, and made quilts for the poor. She was a member of St John's catholic church. And will be buried in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Marshfield.We are all going to miss her. She was always there for those who needed her. Very generous and heartfelt, even to strangers. Gave to many charities. Loved all her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her 4 granddogs: Si, Ted, Turbo, and Lilly. Enjoyed seeing them all. She herself had a dog "Cinder" as her companion for many years. She loved her Cinder. She loved music and playing bingo.She had a long life, almost 95 years. She was tired. It's hard to say Good Bye... but we will meet again when God calls. She was a member of St John's Catholic Church and she will be buried in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery by the hospital.Thank you to those workers at the nursing home who loved and cared for my mom...you know who you are. I appreciate you. Any wishing to express their sympathies are encourage to so toward Wildwood Park.