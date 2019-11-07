|
Darcy Anderson
Neenah - Darcy K. Anderson, age 57, of Neenah, WI, passed away at home unexpectedly the morning of Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was a loving mother, wife, friend, and a passionate Registered Nurse.
Services will be held at Buchanan-Rembs Funeral Home in Pittsville, WI on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Visitation will be from 1:00- 3:00 pm and service will begin at 3:30 p.m. Following the service, a luncheon will be held at the Pittsville Community Center; refreshments at Horsin' Around Saloon will follow the luncheon.
Darcy Kay Anderson was born on May 16, 1962 in Madison, WI, the daughter of Donald Creola and Diane (Sauer) Creola. She grew up in the town of Pittsville, WI and was a beloved member of her community. She adventured to California after her high school years and fell in love with her first husband, Theodore V. Milbert, to whom she was happily married in 1989. She worked as a diligently as a Certified Nursing Assistant and cared for her two children and later, her two stepchildren, as they lived and traveled along the West Coast. Darcy had a very adventurous spirit and enjoyed spending time with her family riding Harley-Davidsons, going out target shooting in the desert, and camping and swimming as often as possible. She was very creative and enjoyed using her hands to work with different materials, creating and repurposing through recycling. She played the oboe and the piano in her younger years, and had a lifelong passion for music in a wide range of styles. She always had a twinkle in her eye and a fiery personality that left an impression on everyone she met. Darcy was a wonderful, supportive mother. She kept her children engaged, allowing them freedom to explore and find their different talents and passions by providing as many resources as she could when any interest was shown in different subjects/activities. After the sudden death of her first husband, she and her children moved back to Wisconsin. After some time, an old flame was rekindled, her high school sweetheart, David J. Anderson. They fell in love and were married April 31, 2010. She gained three more stepchildren she welcomed with open arms through this unity. She was a very dedicated wife and cherished every new chapter she and David wrote together through their relationship as they supported and pursued each of their life goals together. Darcy cherished family over everything. She always made sure she had time to spend with her family and friends. After moving back to WI, she obtained her nursing degree, and went on further to obtain her Master's Degree. She had a contagious passion for helping others and was very active and vocal about the rights and regulations of the elderly population in healthcare specifically, having specialized in geriatrics and memory care her entire healthcare career. Later in her career, while working as a nurse, she decided to pursue teaching new health care students in order to help infuse her passion for her career to the next generation. Darcy loved heavily, stubbornly, and passionately, while still having a delicate touch. She will be missed by the many people whose lives she had touched.
Darcy is survived by her husband: David J. Anderson of Neenah, WI; her children: Allison (Billy) Milbert of Owen, WI, and Adam Milbert of Nekoosa, WI; her stepchildren: Christopher (Lindsay) Milbert of Bradenton,FL, Theodore (Brandi) Milbert of Lake Worth,FL, Faheem (Trevor) Rahman of Spokane, WA, Tariq Rahman of Coeur d'Alene, ID, Ayisha Rahman of Arlingtington, TX; her grandchildren: Teddy Milbert; Hadiah, Mei-Li, Jin, Saffir, and Talib Rahman; Ka'din and Jordan Rahman-Adamson; Domonique, Christopher, Khylee, and Emmett Rahman.
Darcy is further survived by her parents: Diane Creola of Marshfield, WI; Donald (Nancy) Creola of Marshfield, WI; two sisters: Denise (Bill) Creola-Ross of Franklin, WI; Dena (Mike) Van Dyck of Loveland, CO; and many other relatives and beloved friends.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Theodore V. Milbert.
Condolences:www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019