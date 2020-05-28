|
Darlene E. Smith
Marshfield - Darlene E. Smith, age 73, formerly from Trego, WI died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at home in Hewitt, WI. Funeral services will be held at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9529 State Hwy. 80, Marshfield, on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Jon Guenther officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Monday at the church. Burial will take place at Earl Cemetery, County Road E and Hwy. 63 in Trego, WI on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 12:00 p.m.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from May 28 to May 29, 2020