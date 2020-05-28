Services
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
715-387-1215
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene E. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene E. Smith Obituary
Darlene E. Smith

Marshfield - Darlene E. Smith, age 73, formerly from Trego, WI died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at home in Hewitt, WI. Funeral services will be held at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9529 State Hwy. 80, Marshfield, on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Jon Guenther officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Monday at the church. Burial will take place at Earl Cemetery, County Road E and Hwy. 63 in Trego, WI on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 12:00 p.m.

For your convenience online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from May 28 to May 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -