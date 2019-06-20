Services
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services
1604 Spooner Ave
Altoona, WI 54720
(715) 835-3333
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services--Celebration of Life Center
1717 Devney Drive
Altoona, WI
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services--Celebration of Life Center
1717 Devney Drive
Altoona, WI
Darlene F. Ida Obituary
Darlene F. Ida

Eau Claire - Darlene F. Ida (Ottum), 62, of Eau Claire, was called to heaven on June 7, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services--Celebration of Life Center (1717 Devney Drive in Altoona.) Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service on Friday, at the Celebration of Life Center.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services—Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on June 20, 2019
