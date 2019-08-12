|
Darlene R. Prien
Colby - Darlene R. Prien, age 91, of Colby, passed away surrounded by her loving family at Aspirus Care and Rehab Center in Medford on Sunday, August 11, 2019 under the tender care of Hope Hospice.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Colby. Rev. Mark Neumann will officiate. Interment will be at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Riplinger. Family and friends are welcome from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the church. The Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Colby is entrusted with the arrangements.
Darlene was born on July 30, 1928, the daughter of Herman and Lela (Hoops) Molle in Marshfield. She attended Sunshine Grade School in rural Unity and graduated from Unity High School in 1946. Darlene was united in marriage to Eugene Prien on April 20, 1949 at Saint John's Lutheran Church in Riplinger. She worked as a beautician in Spencer before her marriage and part time as a beautician in Loyal after her marriage until 1972 when they bought the Gambles Store in Colby. Darlene liked to work, garden and spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Darlene is survived by her husband; Eugene of Colby, daughter; Peggy (Daniel) Kraschnewski of Medford, three grandsons; Ryan (Robin) Kraschnewski of Medford, Lucas (Rebecca) Kraschnewski of Green Bay and Jeffery (Kimberly) Kraschnewski of Medford, great-grandchildren; Ryder, Restyn, Rylan, Shaelyn and Daxton, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and two sisters; Juanita Boyer and Berdine Zimmerman.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019