Darnell Schoelzel
Colby - Darnell H. Schoelzel, age 87, of Colby, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at his home.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church in Abbotsford. Rev. Shawn Andersen will officiate. Military Honors provided by the Colby Post #2227 and Unity American Legion Post#38. Family and friends are welcome from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12 at the Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford and from 10:00 a.m. until time of service Thursday at the church.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020