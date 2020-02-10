Services
Maurina/Schilling Funeral Homes & Crematory Center
203 N 4Th St
Abbotsford, WI 54405
(715) 223-3872
Resources
More Obituaries for Darnell Schoelzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darnell Schoelzel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darnell Schoelzel Obituary
Darnell Schoelzel

Colby - Darnell H. Schoelzel, age 87, of Colby, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at his home.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church in Abbotsford. Rev. Shawn Andersen will officiate. Military Honors provided by the Colby Post #2227 and Unity American Legion Post#38. Family and friends are welcome from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12 at the Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford and from 10:00 a.m. until time of service Thursday at the church.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darnell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -