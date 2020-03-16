|
Darryl "Fuzzy" Farnsworth
Marshfield - Darryl "Fuzzy" Farnsworth age 84, of Marshfield, passed away late Sunday night, March 15, 2020 at the House of the Dove in Marshfield. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 Am Friday, March 20, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Marshfield. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church on Friday.
Darryl was born on April 27, 1935 in Clark County at home in the town of Veefkind to Erwin and Lelah (Stone) Farnsworth. He attended Valley View School and graduated from Loyal High School in 1952. After graduation he drove truck for Lucas Implement in Wisconsin Rapids. In June of 1954 he started working for Roddis Company and later Weyerhaeuser for 44 years. On August 7, 1954 Darryl was united in marriage to the love of his life Patty Sternitzky. They celebrated 65 years of marriage in August 2019. In retirement he worked for Figi's.
Darryl loved camping, fishing, boating, and hunting. Later in life he enjoyed golfing, pool, woodworking, listening to Polka music and cards at the senior center. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, showing them how to fish and treating them to his famous potato pancakes.
Darryl is lovingly survived by his wife: Patty of Marshfield; children: Debbie (Bill) Nelles of Marshfield, Dennis (Carrie) Farnsworth of Black River Falls, and Dawn (Dan) Doornhaag of Michigan; grandchildren: Melanie (Sean) Tafaro, Nicole Frick, Sam and Josh Farnsworth, Tanner (Fiancé: Jamie Lis) Farnsworth, Marissa (Nico) Colson, Dan (Jessica) Doornhaag, Sally (Justin) Vonsprecken; as well as 9 great grandchildren. He is further survived by sisters-in-law: Arlene Kalbes and Phyllis Sternitzky; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He is proceeded in death by his parents: Erwin and Lelah; grandparents; son: David; and his brother Darwyn.
Special thanks to Pastors: Faulkner, Radde, and Schwanz for all their visits and prayers; as well as the Palliative Care and House of the Dove Staff.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020