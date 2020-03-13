|
|
Daryl Wendt
Medford - Daryl D. Wendt, 85, of the Township of Medford died on Wednesday, March 11 at Aspirus Care & Rehab, Medford where he had resided for the past 45 days most recently under the care of Hope Hospice.
Daryl was born on May 20, 1934 at Oshkosh to Helmuth A. & Beatrice Mae (Pease) Wendt. He attended Oshkosh Merrill Jr. High School, Oshkosh Sr. High School and received a degree from UW-Oshkosh. His marriage to Joan M. Marhefke took place on April 14, 1956 at St. Joseph's Church in Oshkosh and she preceded him in death January 4, 1996.
After his education, Daryl entered the US Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. In 1964 they moved to the Medford area where he worked as an insurance agent for Klinner Insurance until his retirement in 1996. He was a Boy Scout Master of Troup #333, Medford and chairman of the Muskie Trails District Samoset Council. He enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling (charter president of the Stump Jumpers Snowmobile Club), enjoyed stamp collecting & enjoyed nationwide RV camping. He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Medford, Medford VFW Club, Stetsonville American Legion Club & was the Grand Almighty Chieftain of the BA-HA-WE International. He was a past member of the Medford Lions Club, Medford Kiwanis Club and a local CB Club.
Survivors include his significant other, Angeline Gregory of Loyal, son, Gregory (Marian) Wendt of Medford, grandsons, Channing & Allan (Kayla) Wendt both of Medford, Blake Wendt of Las Vegas, NV great grandchildren, Vincent Wendt and Hailey Lavin both of Medford. Other survivors include a brother-in-law, Stanley Jr. (Mary) Marhefke, sisters-in-law Mary Ann Huebner of Oshkosh and Eleanor Francis of Maryville, TN, nieces & nephews.
A funeral mass for Daryl will take place at 11 AM on Monday, March 16 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Medford with Father Patrick McConnell officiating. Visitation will also be held at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of services on Monday. Military rites will be performed by the Medford Area Military Honors Team. Pallbearers will be family members, Greg, Channing, Allan & Blake Wendt. Interment will be on Tuesday, March 17 at Riverside Cemetery, Oshkosh with a prayer service being held at 11 AM in the cemetery chapel. A graveside committal service will follow the prayer service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be given to Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Medford. Hemer Funeral Service of Medford and Rib Lake is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit hemerfuneralservice.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020