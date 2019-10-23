|
David A. Budtke
Auburndale - David A. Budtke, 48, Auburndale, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Auburndale, with Rev. Mark Lundgren officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Auburndale, at a later date. The visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday and from 10:00 am until service time on Saturday, all at St. John's Lutheran Church, Auburndale. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
David was born on March 19, 1971 in Marshfield, to Donald and Kathleen (Kloos) Budtke and attended Auburndale schools. He married Sarah E. Linzmeier on May 19, 2012 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Auburndale.
Dave had farmed with his parents until 2007 and continued to farm at the Gotz Century Dairy. He enjoyed all animals, especially horses, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and four wheeling with his kids.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah, and children, Cheyenne Nothnagel, Noah Nothnagel, Emma Budtke and Cooper Budtke. He is also survived by his mother, Kathy Budtke and brothers, Donald "Bucky" (Judy) Budtke and Steve (Sara) Budtke. He is further survived by nieces and nephews, Tyler (Godchild), Dylan, Anna, Kendall, Devin (Godchild), and Hunter (Godchild), mother-in-law, Brenda (Paul) Kuse, father-in-law, Moe Linzmeier, and sister-in-law, Tammy (Derek) Novotny.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald, a sister, Gloria Budtke, grandparents, Raymond and Mary Kloos, Arthur Budtke, Verna Kroening and Melvin Kroening.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be designated to the family.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019