Neillsville - David Appleyard, age 58, of Neillsville, WI died Sunday, August 16, 2020 due to an automobile accident.
David Frederick Appleyard was born on November 15, 1961 in Neillsville, WI to Melvin and Margery (Rucks) Appleyard. He attended Neillsville Grade and High Schools and went on to earn an Associate degree from Marshfield Technical School in Agricultural Science. As a kid David belonged to Cub Scouts and was a 4-H member showing cattle at the Clark County Fair as well as his woodworking. He also showed cattle in open class at the fair for many years. David farmed with his parents milking registered Holsteins. David loved his cattle and thought of them as "his children". He loved driving his tractors, planting crops and breeding cattle. He loved being a "Farmer".
David was united in marriage to Debbie Altmann on July 5, 1996, they later divorced. David currently worked for Nelson Jameson in Marshfield for the past several years. He loved watching Badger games and Nascar/Indy racing. David was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Neillsville.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Appleyard of Altoona, WI, ex-wife, Debbie Forrest of Marshfield, WI, stepchildren; Christopher (Becky) Altmann, Jennifer (Jake) Parker and Katie (Shawn Lee) Altmann all of Marshfield and 11 step-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Boyd.
A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Gesche Funeral Home in Neillsville. Pastor Chad Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be held Tuesday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
