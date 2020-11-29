Pastor David B. Burke
Marshfield - Pastor David Branson Burke, age 84, of Marshfield, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 PM , Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home (1010 E Veterans Parkway) in Marshfield. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place on a later date. The Memorial Service will be live streamed on the funeral home website under the home tab. Family is requiring masks and asks that everyone respect social distancing and refrain from personal contact.
David was born April 27, 1936, the son of Aubrey and Cynthia Valerie (Hogg) Burke, in St. Andrews, Jamaica, West Indies. On June 11, 1961, David was united in marriage to his beloved wife Dagny Astridur Sigurdsson in Manhattan, NY. He graduated with a M.A. in Religion on June 2, 1974 from Andrews University in Michigan. He served as a pastor in New York and received his ordination to pastoral ministry on July 2, 1977.
He was a member of the Marshfield Seventh-day Adventist Church. In his spare time he was an avid reader and loved to tinker, especially fixing things that were broken. He cherished time talking to his children and grandchildren. Those who knew David best will miss his storytelling and his willingness to give advice on each and every subject.
David is lovingly survived by his wife: Dagny; three children (and spouses): Roy (Julianna), Byron (Dawn), and Lisa (Jeff); and two siblings: Barclay and Irmin. He is further survived by seven grandchildren: Amelia, Erin, Ingrid, Lily, Liam, Heidi, and Veronica. He will truly be missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Aubrey and Cynthia Valerie Burke; as well as a brother, Wadsworth, and a sister, Eleanor.
Those wishing to express their sympathy are encouraged to make a donation to www.maranatha.org/programs/10-church
to support building churches in impoverished countries.
