Marshfield - David C. Poehnelt, 70, Marshfield, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 5, 2019 at his home.

Per his request there will be no public funeral service.

David was born on January 3, 1949 in Marshfield, to Mathias and Dorothy (Glenn) Poehnelt. He was a graduate of Colby High School and attended Midstate Technical School.

David had been a faithful and loyal employee at Roehl Trucking for 47 years. He previously had worked in recruitment and presently worked as a truck driver. He enjoyed riding his Harley, loved the outdoors, boating, fishing and scootering around town. Yardwork was his love and he cherished his "fuzzy friend" Mia. He was a member of the Marshfield Elks Club and Modern Woodman of America.

David is survived by his wife, Carol, daughters, Patti of Green Bay and Becky (Todd) of Marshfield, grandchildren, Kami, Kole and Cain and precious great grandson, Kruzz. He is further survived by 6 brothers, Tom (Diane) Poehnelt, Richard Poehnelt, Don (Jackie) Poehnelt, Mike Poehnelt, Mark Poehnelt and James Poehnelt and 5 sisters, Karen (Lanny) Ludwig, Sharon (Henry) Blume, Linda (Steven) Bach, Sandy (Mike) Jakel and Donna (Kevin) Kalepp and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many special friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy, brother, Ronald and sister, Julie Schindhelm.

Dear David, my heart will forever remember our exciting "Harley" rides, our boating trips and just every day relaxing in our peaceful backyard. Thanks for the memories, Love Carol XO

Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
