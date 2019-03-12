|
David E. Bremmer
Marshfield - David E. Bremmer, 62, Marshfield, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9:00 am on Saturday until service time. Rev. Samuel Martin will officiate. Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery following the Mass. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
David was born on January 28, 1957 in Marshfield, to Louis and Sally (Hahn) Bremmer. He attended Marshfield Senior High School before moving to Stevens Point where he graduated. During high school he attended Badger Boys State and was a member of the National Honor Society. He was a 1981 graduate of the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point and obtained a MBA from the University of North Texas.
He married Nancy Nelson in 1982 and they later divorced.
While living in Wisconsin, David was employed at Cuna Mutual Insurance Company in Madison and Trachte Building Systems in Sun Prairie. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards and was a Brewer fan. He traveled extensively including a round-the-world tour in his 30's.
Dave is survived by his mother, Sally Bremmer (special friend - Dan Redman) of Marshfield and 2 sisters, Karla (Walter) Leppen of Nelsonville and Judy Gray of Marshfield. He is also survived by the love of his life, Nancy, who he remained close to all his life. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends including his work buddy, Dan Redman, with whom he shared a passion for building things.
He was preceded in death by his father in 1978.
The family will designate a memorial at a later date.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 12, 2019