Services
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
Resources
More Obituaries for David Huebl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David E. Huebl


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David E. Huebl Obituary
David E. Huebl

Marshfield - David E. Huebl, 86, Marshfield, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Marshfield Medical Center.

A private committal service will be held at a later date.

David was born on February 21, 1933 in Marshfield, Wisconsin to Martin and Lucille (King) Huebl. He was united in marriage to Joan G. Felix on July 5, 1958 in Bloomville, Wisconsin.

He worked as a builder at Boson Construction before retiring at the age of 63. David was a carpenter and handyman, even building his own cottage out on the flowage. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and traveling, including a trip to Europe for his 25th wedding anniversary.

David is survived by his wife, Joan, sister, Mary Radtke, brothers-in-law, Jim Felix and Glen (Marlene) Felix, 10 Godchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Jeannie Cook, Delores Zimmerman, John Huebl and Rose Redig.

In leau of flowers, donations may be made in David's name to the Ronald McDonald House.

Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rembs Funeral Home
Download Now