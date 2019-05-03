|
David E. Huebl
Marshfield - David E. Huebl, 86, Marshfield, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Marshfield Medical Center.
A private committal service will be held at a later date.
David was born on February 21, 1933 in Marshfield, Wisconsin to Martin and Lucille (King) Huebl. He was united in marriage to Joan G. Felix on July 5, 1958 in Bloomville, Wisconsin.
He worked as a builder at Boson Construction before retiring at the age of 63. David was a carpenter and handyman, even building his own cottage out on the flowage. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and traveling, including a trip to Europe for his 25th wedding anniversary.
David is survived by his wife, Joan, sister, Mary Radtke, brothers-in-law, Jim Felix and Glen (Marlene) Felix, 10 Godchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Jeannie Cook, Delores Zimmerman, John Huebl and Rose Redig.
In leau of flowers, donations may be made in David's name to the Ronald McDonald House.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on May 3, 2019