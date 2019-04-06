Services
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
715-387-1215
David Majerus
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
4:30 PM
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
1414 West 5th. Street
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
1414 West 5th. Street
David E. Majerus


David E. Majerus

Marshfield - David Edward Majerus, age 73, of Marshfield, died on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Marshfield Medical Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 1414 West 5th. Street, on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. with Reverend Douglas Robertson officiating. Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be at the Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Knights of Columbus rosary service at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. There will also be one hour of visitation before the time of service at the church. He is survived by his wife Vicki, three sons, Brian (Kim) Majerus of River Falls, WI, Scott (Julie) Majerus of Madison, WI, Mark (Krista) Majerus of River Falls, WI, eight grandchildren, Micah, Sam, Luke Majerus, Alzette and Luna Majerus, and Jonah, Lucy and Will Majerus, one brother, LuVerne of St. Charles, MN, a sister-in-law, LaVonne Majerus of St. Charles, MN, his mother-in-law Caroline Kopf of Marshfield and nine nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Darlene in infancy, Merle Haack, and a brother Wesley Majerus.

For your convenience, online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.

Dave's message to all: "Don't wait", "Ok, So Long, Goodbye".
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
