David K. LoomisWisconsin Rapids - David K. Loomis, age 71, of Wisconsin Rapids passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home in Port Edwards.Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Edwards. Rev. Kevin Ader will officiate. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. A time of visitation for relatives and friends will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the time of services on Thursday at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the family.David was born on October 5, 1948 in Neillsville, WI to Kenneth and Ellie (Wellman) Loomis. He graduated from Marshfield High School. He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He married Elizabeth Fischer on May 1, 1982 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Edwards. They were blessed with 38 years of marriage.David was employed in the finishing room at Domtar Papers until his retirement.David was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking. He also enjoyed watching eagles. As an amateur photographer, he loved taking photos of nature and even some weddings. His greatest joy was his family, who he always treated with love, especially his children and grandchildren. He was the best husband ever.David is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth; ten children: Lee (Amanda) Loomis of Stevens Point, Becky Helding of Mosinee, Jeff (Cheryl) Brown of Wisconsin Rapids, Judy (Irv) Paul of Wisconsin Rapids, Julie (Mark) Hiles of Granton, Jeanna (Ernest) Kroll of Wisconsin Rapids, Jay (Bonnie) Brown of Wisconsin Rapids, Bonnie (Rodger) Herold of Minnesota, David Brown of Tomah, and Diane Brown of Sparta; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and his sister, Kendra (Dick) Wadell of Burnsville, Minnesota. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Steve Loomis; sister, Kimber Johnson; stepsons, Jack Brown, Jim Brown, and Bob Brown; and stepdaughter, Betty Symicek.Memorials may be designated to Raptor Education Group, N2160 W Rollwood Rd, Antigo, WI 54409.