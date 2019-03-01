Services
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
715-387-1215
For more information about
David Kundinger
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
201 W. Blodgett Street
Marshfield, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
201 W. Blodgett Street
Marshfield, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Kundinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Kundinger


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Kundinger Obituary
David Kundinger

Marshfield - David John Kundinger, 68, of Marshfield, passed away on Wednesday February 27th 2019. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 AM Monday, March 4th, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (201 W. Blodgett Street) in Marshfield. A time of Visitation will be held 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM Sunday March 3rd, 2019 at the Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home (1010 E. Veterans Parkway) in Marshfield and again one hour prior to service at the church on Monday.

Please see Full Obituary on Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home web site.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now