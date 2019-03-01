|
|
David Kundinger
Marshfield - David John Kundinger, 68, of Marshfield, passed away on Wednesday February 27th 2019. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 AM Monday, March 4th, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (201 W. Blodgett Street) in Marshfield. A time of Visitation will be held 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM Sunday March 3rd, 2019 at the Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home (1010 E. Veterans Parkway) in Marshfield and again one hour prior to service at the church on Monday.
Please see Full Obituary on Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home web site.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 1, 2019