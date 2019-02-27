|
David Lawrence Wesbrook
Junction City - David Lawrence Wesbrook of Junction City, Wisconsin, passed away on Feb 23, 2019 from cardiovascular disease at Atrium Post Acute Care Center in Marshfield, Wisconsin. David was born on June 15, 1951, in Valparaiso, Indiana, to Elmer and Ruth Wesbrook. He was raised in the then rural community of Chesterton, Indiana, where he developed life-long interests in hunting, fishing, shooting sports, woodworking, photography and the great outdoors. He completed his secondary education at Culver Military Academy and went on to earn a degree in environmental science from Purdue University. After college, David decided to pursue his true interests in photography and woodworking, where time would prove his extraordinary artistic talent.
He studied under the famous photographic artist, Frederick Sommer of Prescott, Arizona. David became a well-known photographer of collections, including extensive private collections of antique and modern firearms, vintage automobiles, and various artwork collections. He did photographic work for National Geographic, the Smithsonian, and the Royal Armouries of the Tower of London as well as for private collectors. His photographs have been published in journals including American Rifleman, Journal of Custom Gunmaking, Sporting Classics, and the book series The Art of the Gun.
David was once a gunstock maker for the famous New York firm of Griffin & Howe. He was the author of the book Professional Stockmaking, and a past member of the American Custom Gunmakers Guild. He was a master craftsman and his sporting rifle stocks were among the finest in the world.
He traveled widely and at various times lived in New York, London, Washington DC, Virginia, Arizona, Nevada and Ohio. He finally settled in Junction City on the shores of Lake DuBay. He enjoyed fishing, target shooting, reading, good cooking, friends and family. He was known for his sharp humor and as a straight-talker who also enjoyed a good argument.
David was predeceased by his parents and by his sister, Kathleen Ann Wesbrook. He is survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Frederic and Diana Wesbrook of Marshfield and Stephen and Sharon Wesbrook of Arlington, Virginia, and by nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all who knew him.
David's family offers thanks and appreciation to his many friends and colleagues, to the physicians and staff of Marshfield Clinic, and to the skilled and patient staff of Atrium Center. A private service will be held by the family at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed to the or to one of the many charities devoted to preserving wildlife and habitat.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Feb. 27, 2019