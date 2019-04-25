Services
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
Resources
More Obituaries for David Callies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David P. Callies


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David P. Callies Obituary
David P. Callies

Arpin - David P. Callies, 65, Arpin, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

David was born on September 15, 1953 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Richard and Maureen (O'Halloran) Callies. He was united in marriage to Sandy Wellnitz on July 30, 2005 in Arpin, Wisconsin.

He was a sports fanatic and avid Brewers, Packers, and Badgers fan. He also enjoyed golfing and sitting on the deck with is dog, Rufus.

David is survived by his wife, Sandy, daughter, Miranda Wellnitz (fiancé, Caleb Connor and his son, Miles Poppy). He is also survived by his mother, Maureen, and siblings, Betty (Bonnie) Callies, Mary (Dennis) Callies, Chris (Rick) Worm, Lisa (Allen) Rothe, Carrie (James) Dakota, Ricky Callies, brother-in-law, Ronald (Lisa) Wellnitz, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard, both sets of grandparents, and in-laws, Roy and Nina Wellnitz.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Marshfield Medical Center CCU and the staff at Three Oaks for their excellent care.

Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rembs Funeral Home
Download Now