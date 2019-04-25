|
|
David P. Callies
Arpin - David P. Callies, 65, Arpin, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
David was born on September 15, 1953 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Richard and Maureen (O'Halloran) Callies. He was united in marriage to Sandy Wellnitz on July 30, 2005 in Arpin, Wisconsin.
He was a sports fanatic and avid Brewers, Packers, and Badgers fan. He also enjoyed golfing and sitting on the deck with is dog, Rufus.
David is survived by his wife, Sandy, daughter, Miranda Wellnitz (fiancé, Caleb Connor and his son, Miles Poppy). He is also survived by his mother, Maureen, and siblings, Betty (Bonnie) Callies, Mary (Dennis) Callies, Chris (Rick) Worm, Lisa (Allen) Rothe, Carrie (James) Dakota, Ricky Callies, brother-in-law, Ronald (Lisa) Wellnitz, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard, both sets of grandparents, and in-laws, Roy and Nina Wellnitz.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Marshfield Medical Center CCU and the staff at Three Oaks for their excellent care.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 25, 2019