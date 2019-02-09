|
|
Dawn M Schneider
Marshfield - Age 53, of Marshfield, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center.
A memorial service to celebrate Dawn's Life will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 6PM at North Ridge Church in Marshfield will Pastor Preston Tippen officiating. Committal services will be held privately at a later time. Family and friends are invited to gather on Monday at North Ridge Church from 4 PM until time of services.
Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer is assisting the family. To read Dawn's life story or share thoughts and condolences, please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Feb. 9, 2019