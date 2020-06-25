Dean F. Milz
1956 - 2020
Dean F. Milz, age 63, of Loyal, WI, died on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his home under the care of his family and St. Croix Hospice. He had survived stage IV Leiomyosarcoma for 10 1/2 years.

Dean Francis Milz was born in Cresco, Iowa on July 25, 1956 to Edward and Luella (Albertson) Milz. He attended St Anthony Catholic School and graduated from Loyal High School in 1974. Dean was united in marriage to Julie K. Rowley on February 8, 1975 at St Anthony Catholic Church in Loyal.

Dean was a self-employed dairy farmer his whole life. He was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Loyal, and the Loyal FFA Alumni. He enjoyed traveling, bowling, deer hunting and visiting with friends and family.

He was survived by his wife, Julie, of Loyal; 2 sons: Robert (Amanda Stephens) and Thomas (Natalie Brown), both of Loyal; one daughter: Melissa Milz of Madison; special little friend: Emilee; his step-father: Paul Guillaume of Loyal; 4 brothers: Duane (Karen) of Medford, Raymond (Connie) of Milladore, Kenneth (Cindy) of Colby and Timothy (Donna) of Loyal; 5 sisters: Sharon (Paul) Jirak of Decorah, IA, Patricia (Larry) Lang of Marshfield, Nancy (David)Wucherpfennig of Loyal, Beverly (Brian) Johnson of Holmen and Susan (Floyd) Cochran of Fallon, NV; one sister-in-law Nancy Locknane of Minnesota; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother: James, and one sister: Mary Milz

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Loyal. The service will be live-streamed for the public on the church website at www.stanthonyloyal.org.

Online condolences may be expressed at

www.cuddiefh.com.

Cuddie Funeral Home, of Loyal, is assisting the family with arrangements.




Published in Marshfield News Herald from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Service
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Cuddie Funeral Home - Loyal
201 West Mill Street
Loyal, WI 54446
(715) 255-8171
