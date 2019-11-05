|
Dean H. Wieland
Stratford - Dean H. Wieland, 93, Stratford, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Stoney River Assisted Living, Marshfield, with his wife of 70 years at his side.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, Stratford, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 am until service time. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6352 of Stratford. Sauter / Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Dean was born on January 24, 1926 in New Richmond, Wisconsin, to Herbert and Eugenia (Fredrick) Wieland. He married Nancy A. Gammell on October 8, 1949 in Baldwin, Wisconsin.
Dean was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during World War II as a gunners mate.
He was employed in the mobile and modular home business for over 40 years, retiring as president and general manager of Stratford Homes.
After retirement the Wieland's traveled extensively and wintered in Florida for 14 years. They spent summers in the north where Dean enjoyed boating, fishing and hunting.
Dean is survived by his wife, Nancy, and their children, Dee (Todd) Schultz, Kari (Fred) Reckner and Daniel (Deb) Wieland. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister, Janet Andrea.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Wendy Wieland.
Memorials may be designated in Dean's name to Zion Lutheran Church, Stratford.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019