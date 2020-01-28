|
|
Deanne M. Goldbach
Deanne M. Goldbach, 82, was called to eternal rest on January 25th, 2020 at her daughter's home in Townsend, TN, in the presence of her loving family, after a lengthy struggle with CIDP.
Deanne was born to Edward and Amy (Amble) Pfahning on August 5th, 1937 in Marshfield. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1955 and married her high school sweetheart, Paul, that December.
She was employed at General Telephone Co. from her senior year until 1959, when she became a stay-at-home mom for 10 years. She then resumed her working career by her employment at St. Joseph's Hospital for a period of 30 years, first as Switchboard Operator and soon after as the night Outpatient Admitting person.
Her happiest times were camping trips, family reunions and other times spent with her beloved family, as well as the three winters that she and Paul were able to RV to Texas, where their neighbors quickly became like family.
Through the years Deanne enjoyed many crafts, such as crocheting, flower arrangements, decorating and lighting miniature Christmas trees, and making bookmarks. She also began writing poetry, which she longed to do more of. She wanted her family's memories preserved, so she had family VHS tapes transferred to DVDs and learned to make untold numbers of copies of them. Her latest interest was family history. She scanned and recorded family photos, letters and clippings, some dating back to the 1860's, saving them to USB flash drives for each family.
Deanne is survived by her children, David (Debra) Goldbach of Eau Claire, WI, Scott Goldbach of Portage, MI, Ellen (Glenn) Menard of Wis. Rapids, WI, Lynnell (Mark) Ellis of Townsend, TN, Richard Goldbach of Edgar, WI and Daughter -in-law Barb Rasmussen of Marshfield. She is further survived by her grand children Jessica, Jennifer, Jordyn, Janaya, and Emma Goldbach, Jason and Brian Goldbach, Kristen Becker, Trisha, Marissa and Ryan Hebert, Rebekah Walsh, Tatum, Jeshua and Annikah Ellis, Hailey Weiks, Erika and Brooke Goldbach and 14 great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are Deanne's Siblings, Elaine (Michael) Wohlgemuth of Morgan Hill, CA, Sister-in-law Fran Baldwin of Columbia Falls, MT, Sister-in-law Mary Ann Eckes of Eau Claire, WI and Daniel (Terrill) Pfahning of Kalispell, MT.
Deanne was preceded in death by her husband, Paul in 2009, her parents and parents-in-law Ed and Elsa Goldbach, son Russell in 1987, Granddaughter, Sara Goldbach in 2012, brother, James Pfahning in 2000, sister, Jan Helixon in 2016, Brother-in-law, Pat Helixon 2018 and brother, Richard Pfahning in 2018.
A private family prayer and committal service, lead by son, David Goldbach, is being planned for a future date at Hillside Cemetery in Marshfield.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020