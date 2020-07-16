Deanne Marie (Doty) Reyer
Westby and formerly Marshfield - Deanne Marie (Doty) Reyer, who was known to many as Grandma Dee, died unexpectedly but peacefully while resting after her morning coffee on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the age of 69. She had a tendency to do things on a whim, so we suppose this is fitting. At this time, we have decided to wait on a visitation and celebration until there is a more appropriate time to bring people together.
Deanne is survived by her daughters, Jennifer (Brian) Voigt of La Crosse, and Jerri (Barry) Hertel of Westby. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Jahna, Marlie, and Evan Voigt, and J.J., Grayson, and Joey Hertel. She also leaves behind the goofiest and sweetest wiener dogs, Putty and Dewey.
Deanne was born on November 23, 1950, in Cary, IL to Dale Doty and Dorothy (Lenz) Doty. She grew up in Cary with her brothers Danny and Timmy, along with her parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, many cousins, and friends. During her senior year in high school, her dad took a new job in Faribault, Minnesota where she would finish her high school education and meet Jerome Reyer, whom she would eventually marry. During this time, she lived in the beautiful home on Roberds Lake she adored and would make new lifelong friends.
On May 29, 1971, she married Jerome Reyer and they made their way to Marshfield where she welcomed two daughters into the world and raised them with Jerome. When the girls were old enough, she returned to the workforce and eventually became a pharmacy tech for many years at the Shopko Pharmacy where it seemed like every single person in Marshfield knew her smiling face. She went on to accept a position as an account manager for Optum Rx in Wausau, where she would meet another amazing group of people. She retired from Optum Rx in 2018.
Deanne was "a proud lefty" who could pretty much do anything if she decided she wanted to. She had a beautiful, deep voice she put into practice with the Sweet Adelines. She would rarely buy decorative crafts she liked because she would always say, "I can make that" and then she would. These talents also served her well in her role as a Campfire and Bluebirds leader where she positively influenced many young girls over the years. Deanne was always making plans (and obsessively talking about them) - about new recipes, holidays, travel plans with Cheryl, meal-planning for Hayward, and gift-buying. She kept a detailed record of how much money she spent on each grandchild for Christmas because there was no way she was going to short-change any one of them. They would never have known, but that is just who she was.
She was also a "granny". Deanne, Peggy, Sue, and Jane - the best friends a person could ever have went on all sorts of adventures together including dinner theaters and casinos. No matter what kind of adventure they were on, you could be sure playing bridge was involved.
Her only complaint in life was the horrible penmanship of her daughters' but eventually she would accept this fact of life. As Deanne would say, "the bottom line is that it is what it is". We will hold her in our hearts forever and cherish our memories of her. If you wish to honor her memory, plant some perennials that will attract birds, bees, and butterflies, and hang up some bird feeders where you can watch them. We are pretty sure that is what she is doing right now.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com