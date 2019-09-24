|
Deborah Jean Johnson
Chili - Deborah Jean Johnson, age 68, of Chili, WI, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in a motorcycle accident.
Funeral services for Deb will be held at Our Father's House Christian Community Church, W770, County Road H, Chili, on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place in the Curtiss Norwegian Cemetery, Curtiss, WI at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019. Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Our Father's House, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again one hour before the time of service on Saturday at the church.
Deb was born on October 23, 1950 in Salisbury, Maryland, to Robert and Dorothy Iwasko. She knew from the time she was a little girl that she wanted to be a nurse. Deb went on to earn her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from UW-Oshkosh and had a fruitful nursing career for over 40 years. She worked in many fields including IV therapy and OB, but her expertise flourished in critical care.
She married history-loving Pastor Ronald H. Johnson on October 23, 1988. His research into his Scottish heritage led them on a life-changing journey and birthed her love for Scottish fiddling.
Deb was a woman with many giftings. By the time she was a freshman in high school, she was winning awards for her guitar playing. She was even judged by Mel Bay himself.
Deb loved to teach, whether it was one of her many nursing specialties, children's church, women's Bible study, or a guitar student. She gave 114.6%. Deb never did anything half-heartedly (Colossians 3:23).
Deb became the Mama of MPK Christian Celtic Band aka Mama and the Preacher's Kids (www.mpkband.com). Since 2006 they have played together as a family band. They will be playing a memorial concert at 7:00 PM on October 26 at the Lunda Theater in Black River Falls.
The most important thing in Deb's life was her relationship with Jesus Christ. She was passionate about sharing the gospel: His death on the cross for our sins, His resurrection, and new Life found only in Him (John 3:16).
Deb is survived by her husband Ronald Johnson, her brothers Larry and Tom Iwasko, and her children: stepson Jonathan Johnson (wife Carri), son James Roney (wife Timna), daughter Dawn Wolf (husband Preston), stepdaughter Michelle Våge (husband Halgeir), daughter Maranatha Elmhorst (husband Vince), and daughter Joanna Johnson, as well as 11 grandchildren and many extended family members.
Deb is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Dorothy Iwasko, and her brother, Sgt. Edward Iwasko.
For your convenience, online condolences may be made at, www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Sept. 24, 2019