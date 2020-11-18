Delbert L. Greunke
Marshfield - Delbert L. Greunke, age 91 of Marshfield, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Edenbrook Nursing Home in Wisconsin Rapids.
Private family burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Marshfield.
Delbert was born on July 25, 1929, the son of Richard and Ann (Wepner) Greunke. He grew up in Auburndale helping with his family's cheese factory. He graduated from Auburndale High School. Delbert was united in marriage to Joan Loken on October 17, 1953 at Christ Lutheran Church in Marshfield. Together they had three children. He was a long-time member of Christ Lutheran Church and served on the church council as financial secretary, treasures and usher. He enjoyed seeing much of the United States during the time he was employed as an over the road semi-truck driver. After his retirement from Schneider trucking, he enjoyed his favorite hobby of antiquing with his wife Joan. He liked to attend rural and urban auctions, flea markets and antique shows. He was a member of the Red Wing stone Collectors Society.
He is survived be his wife Joan of 67 years of Marshfield; his son Ken (Kris) Greunke of Marshfield; his siblings: Richard Greunke of Marshfield and Orville Greunke of West Port, CT; his five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Delbert was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters who died in infancy and nine of his brothers and sisters.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Marshfield Area Pet Shelter http://www.marshfieldpetshelter.org/donate
.
Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com
for your convenience.