|
|
Della Mae Ueck
Marshfield - Della Mae Ueck, age 84, of Marshfield, WI, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at House of the Dove in Marshfield.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church, 312 East 9th Street, Marshfield, with Rev. Gary Halloway officiating. Burial will follow at Richfield Cemetery in the Town of Richfield, Wood County. A visitation will be held from 10:30 until service time at the church on Thursday. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Della was married to Harold Gene Schoch in Glidden, WI. They had five children: Ramona, Daniel Gene, Robert, John E, M. Nick and Sandy R. She had many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Della also had multiple sisters and a brother.
Della loved playing bingo, doing crossword puzzles and driving semi-trucks.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Doris Noble and Arthur Adney and her grandparents, Gertrude Noble and Lloyd Noble.
A special thank you to the Kinship Home and to Marshfield Hospice from Dan and Jodi Schoch for your love and care for Della. Words can't express our appreciation for the love and care for her.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Sept. 17, 2019