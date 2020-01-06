|
|
Delmer Toltzman
Abbotsford - Delmer O. Toltzman, 94, Abbotsford, a former Spencer area resident, died on Saturday, January 4 at Abbotsford Health Care where he had resided for the past 7 ½ years.
Funeral services for Delmer will be at 11 AM on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, Medford with Pastor James Krueger officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10 AM until the time of services on Wednesday. Interment will take place at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery, Spencer.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan & Christopher Knoll, Nicholas Dommer, Joshua Toltzman, Ryan Pilgrim & Jeff Diedrich.
Delmer was born November 17, 1925 at home in the Town of Unity, Clark County. He was the son of the late Herman & Elsie (Rohloff) Toltzman. He attended Little Brooks Country School, Town of Unity and was a graduate of Spencer High School. His marriage took place June 10, 1950 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Spencer to Irene Mary Foth and she preceded him in death March 5, 2013.
He farmed for 80 years on the home farm in the Town of Unity starting when he was 7 years old. He was the 3rd generation of Toltzmans to farm there. He was a loving family man, and enjoyed the simple things in life. He really loved being on the farm and the animals. He served on the Farmers Co-op, Spencer board as secretary, was a past elder at Trinity Lutheran Church, Spencer and past trustee at St. John's Lutheran Church, Spencer and served on the Spencer Fire Department as a young man. He also enjoyed spending time with family, friends and his grandchildren. Delmer was a member of Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, Medford.
Survivors include his children: Cheryl (Gene) Knoll of Medford, Carla (Don) Dommer, David (Jean) Toltzman, Duane & Dean Toltzman all of Spencer; grandchildren: Melissa (Ryan) Pilgrim, Jonathan (Molly) Knoll & Christopher (Amy) Knoll all of Medford; Stacy (Jeff) Diedrich of Marathon, Nicholas (Kayann) Dommer, of Abbotsford, Joshua & Sierra Toltzman all of Spencer; great-grandchildren: Madisyn, Aliyah & Treyton Pilgrim, Medford, Carleigh and Vanessa Diedrich of Marathon, Hank & Vera Knoll of Medford, Lidia Toltzman of Spencer, Brady and Kinsley Kalepp of Abbotsford; a brother: Ronald (Doris) Toltzman of Henderson, Nevada. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Eldred & Raymond Toltzman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Delmer's name may be made to Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, Medford or The Lutheran Hour Ministries. Hemer Funeral Service of Medford and Rib Lake is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit hemerfuneralservice.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020