DeLyle A. Singstock
Abbotsford - DeLyle A. Singstock, age 84, of Abbotsford passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 while in Hospice Care at Dycora Transitional Health in Abbotsford.
DeLyle was born on February 14, 1935, the son of Violet Baumgart (Ted) in the Town of Colby. He attended school until the eighth grade and served his country in the US Army from 1956 through 1957. After the service he was a milk hauler and worked at Artcraft, Weyerhauser and Weathershield. Delyle was united in marriage to Darlene Krueger on September 24, 1960 at Christ Lutheran Church in Abbotsford.
DeLyle enjoyed fishing, camping, family vacations, cruises and playing cards, but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
DeLyle is survived by his loving wife, Darlene of Abbotsford, two daughters, Debbra (Jeff Feranec) Schreiber of Abbotsford and Deanna (Will) Ola of Brooklyn Park, MN; three grandchildren, Tara (Andre) Poland, Brandon (Jill) Schreiber and Ashlee Ola, five great-grandchildren, Ardayne Poland, Greysen Poland, Anara Poland, Nella Schreiber and Noah Schreiber. He is further survived by two sisters, Linda (Ken) Morrow and Patsy (Larry) Schuh
DeLyle was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Allen Schreiber.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church in Abbotsford with Reverend Donald Bruce officiating. Family and friends are welcome from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday May 3, 2019 at the Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Saturday. Burial will take place at the Abbotsford Public Cemetery following the church service with Military Honors conducted by Colby VFW Post #2227. The Maurina- Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford is assisting the family with arrangements.
DeLyle's family would like to thank the staff of Dycora Transitional Health for the wonderful care he received while he was a resident there.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on May 1, 2019