Denise Gordon
Marshfield - Denise Gordon, 66, surrounded by her family, was called to her heavenly home on November 22, 2020. Her belief in God supported her in a short battle with lung cancer and ultimately gave her peace knowing that Jesus Christ was her Lord and Savior.
Denise was born to the late Francis and Arlene Gordon in Iron Mountain, MI. She attended high school in Niagra, WI and furthered her education in Green Bay, WI. She enjoyed making Christmas ornaments and walking her dogs. Denise was always the most thoughtful when offering words of encouragement during life's celebrations and hardships. She truly enjoyed spending time with her very thoughtful and special friends.
Denise was blessed with a loving family. She walks eternally in front of her sister, Sandy (Jay) Goudreau of Niagra, WI; brother, Mark (Dorinda) Gordon of Withee, WI; nephews, Tony (Rhea) Kitowski, Nick Kitowski, Cory Kitowski; nieces, Kelly Kitowski, Bri Anne (Mick) Collins, Alyssa (Shane) McQuillan, Kristy (Terry) Gotter and Jennifer Goudreau.
In Heaven, Denise was reunited with her sister, Pam Kitowski and her nephew, Jason Goudreau.
At Denise's request, there will be no funeral or memorial service.
