Dennis Bauer
Auburndale - Dennis Leonard Bauer, age 69 of Auburndale, passed away Thursday April 4, 2019 at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 5866 Main Street, Auburndale, with military rites to follow. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am Saturday until the time of the Mass at the church.
He was born May 8, 1949, son of the late Martin and Imelda (Bohman) Bauer in Marshfield. Dennis graduated from Auburndale High school in 1967. He was drafted in the United States Army in 1969 until 1971. After returning he united in marriage to Marla Lavin on September 17, 1971 in Auburndale. They celebrated 47 years of marriage together.
Dennis worked at numerous jobs in the building, mechanics, maintenance and was a "jack of all trades." He especially enjoyed spending time helping others and being with his grandchildren. Dennis is best known for his joking and sense of humor.
He is lovingly survived by his wife; Marla Bauer, his children; Scott (Jolene Metcalfe) and her children; Hailey, Harley and Dustin of Pittsville, Sheila (Mike) Jantz and their children; Ashley, Hanna and Cayden of Auburndale, Shelly of Auburndale and Shad and his children; Tyler, Trevar and Tevan (their mother Mary) and Parker (his mother Brittney) of Wisconsin Rapids, his siblings; Gerald (Elaine) of Auburndale, Karen (Ken) Sargent of Adell, Sharon (Randy) Draeger, of Marshfield, Dave (Cindy) of Marshfield and Lois (Ron) Draxler of Auburndale and other extended family and friends. He will be truly missed by all.
Our special thanks to family and friends, Ascension Home Care Hospice and VA Home Care for their loving care they provided Dennis.
Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 10, 2019