Dennis Edwin Taylor
Dennis Edwin Taylor

Lakeville, MN - Dennis Edwin Taylor, age 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Lakeville, MN.

He is survived by his daughter Tina (Brian) Davidson, beloved granddaughter Megan, sisters Sharon (Robert) Rotttscheit, Kathleen (Richard) Shepherd, brother Scott (Gay) Taylor, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia, parents Floyd and Mabel (Noyes) Taylor, brothers David, Darrell, and Patrick Taylor, sister Ilarae Lamsargis.

Dennis enjoyed playing cards, going fishing, attending Church and being an altar boy or usher, and spending time with family, especially his granddaughter and any of her activities.

Private interment will be at Acacia Park Cemetery in Mendota Heights, MN. A Celebration of Life mass and gathering will be held at a later date in the Marshfield, WI, area.




Published in Marshfield News Herald from Sep. 30 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by the Marshfield News Herald

