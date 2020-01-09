|
Denver N. Anderson
Marshfield - Denver N. Anderson, 23, of Marshfield, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at his residence. A Memorial Service will be held at 12 noon on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home (1010 E. Veterans Parkway) in Marshfield. Rev. Dean Pingel will officiate. Visitation will be held at 9 AM until the time of service at the funeral home in Marshfield. Burial will take place at a later time.
Denver was born on March 13, 1996, in Marshfield, the son of Roger & Jennifer (Waite) Anderson, II. He graduated from Marshfield Senior High School in 2014. In high school he was a member of orchestra and band, playing trumpet and violin. In his spare time he enjoyed golf and disc golf, fishing and ice fishing, skateboarding, swimming and sheepshead. Most recently he liked watching the Milwaukee Bucks and spending time with his family. Denver was employed as an electrician apprentice for McMillan Electric in Marshfield.
Denver is lovingly survived by his parents Roger & Jennifer Anderson, II of Marshfield; his brothers Trenton, Brody & Garrett all of Marshfield; his maternal grandmother Josephine Waite of Jefferson, WI and his paternal grandfather Roger Anderson, Sr. (significant other Mary Damos) of Antigo and his paternal grandmother Eileen Ausbourne of Marshfield. Denver is further survived by many other relatives and friends. He will truly be missed. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Roylance Waite.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Jan. 9, 2020