Devon Fleischmann
Loyal - Devon Fleischmann, age 24, of Loyal, WI formerly of Neillsville, WI died Monday, July 6, 2020 as a result of a car accident near Loyal.
Devon Michael Fleischmann was born on November 7, 1995 in Neillsville, WI the son of Curt Casper and Karen Sue (Sischo) Fleischmann. He graduated from Neillsville High School in 2014 and then joined the Army National Guard. On May 15, 2016 he was united in marriage to Ashley Davis at Big Eau Pleine County Park in Mosinee, WI. Along with driving tractor, Devon, also worked at Top Form in Marshfield, was the tarp shed manager at Roehl Transport in Marshfield, worked at Grassland Diary Products in Greenwood, WI and most recently at the Packaging Corp. of America (PCA) in Marshfield.
Devon loved being outdoors, hunting and fishing, 4-wheeling and "Muddin'". He enjoyed working on anything with an engine. He had an obsession with guns and he loved to shoot them constantly.
He is survived by his wife, Ashley, three children, Luke, Brayden and Liam Casper Fleischmann, his mother, Karen (Paul Simm) Fleischmann of Marshfield, WI, a brother, Gabriel Fleischmann of Marshfield, WI, his grandparents, Emily and Dennis Fleischmann of Neillsville, WI and Lilly Sischo of Neillsville, WI, Great Grandmothers, Helen Schoen of Neillsville, and Delores Hoeft of Neillsville, Father- in-Law, Craig and Ashley Davis of Marshfield, WI, his Mother-in-Law, Connie and Quint Denzine of Stratford, WI, a Sister-in-Law, Mariah Davis of Marshfield, WI, Brothers-in-Law, Brandon Davis and Garth Egner of Loyal, WI and Grandparents-in-Law, Clarence and Betty Davis of Marshfield, WI and Tex and Maryann Kaiser of Stratford, WI.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Curt C. Fleischmann and two uncles, Clarence Castner and Buck Sischo.
A Memorial Service for Devon will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Gesche Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Neillsville. Pastor Terry Marg will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Thursday at Gesche Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Military Honors will be performed by the Neillsville Veteran's Council immediately following the memorial service.
Online Condolences may be made at www.geschefh.com
.
The Gesche Funeral Home is assisting Devon's family with funeral arrangements.