Deward "Gene" E. Knapp III
Manitowoc - Deward "Gene" E. Knapp III, age 72, a Manitowoc resident, passed away early Monday morning, April 15, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
Gene was born on December 20, 1946, son of the late Deward and Lois (Linquiest) Knapp. He was a graduate of Pittsville High School with the class of 1965. He served in the U.S. Air Force as an Aircraft Mechanic from 1965-1969. Gene enjoyed playing horseshoes, pool, disc golf, cards and bowling. He was also an avid Green Bay Packers fan and liked to go fishing. Gene especially loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include one son: Johnnie (Twana) Knapp, Anchorage, AK; two daughters: Jeannette (Ted) Arnold, Rochelle Schmitt, all of Manitowoc; 11 grandchildren: Christopher, Catelyn, Karolina, Johnnie Chad Jr., Patrick (Ky), Austin, Tasia, Gabby, Patti (Will), Chrystal and Benjamin; one great grandson: Christopher; one great granddaughter: Cerenity; four brothers: Ronnie (Kris), Steven (Vicki), Doug (Kathy), and Carl "Butch", all of Marshfield; and a former sister-in-law: Sue Knapp. Three nieces, 10 nephews and many great nieces and great nephews also survive. Gene was preceded in death by his father: Deward (Freda) Knapp; his mother: Lois Knapp; and his wife: Patricia A. Knapp.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 23, 2019