Dexter A. Brue
Spencer - Dexter Asher Brue, a loving husband and father, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center at the age of 80.
A Funeral will be held 11am Friday, December 13, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church in Chili. Reverend Dan Schoessow officiating and Ginny Kommer providing the music. Visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 9:30am until service time. Burial will follow at Salem Lutheran Cemetery in the town of Sherman, Clark County. Rembs Funeral Home of Marshfield is assisting the family.
Dexter Was born January 24, 1939 in Mason City, Iowa to Engvold M. and Olga J. (Clossen) Brue. He attended Loyal High School. He married Laura Ann Grubofski June 5, 1965 in Pittsville. Dexter enjoyed teaching his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to appreciate horseback riding, fishing, the outdoors, and farm living. Dexter was a dedicated member of Christ Lutheran Church in Chili, WI and shared the Gospel and Word of our Lord.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Laura; children: Bruce (Carrie) Brue of Arvada, CO, Pam Brue of Spencer, Gail (Jerry) Irmick of Broomfield, CO, Craig Brue of Spencer, Theresa Brue of Spencer, Julie (Joe) Bilgrien of Arpin, and Valerie (John) Krause of Spencer. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Tyler, Megan, & Melissa Brue, Natalia & Kyle Irmick, Jasmine Bilgrien, and Victoria & Blake Krause; and 2 great-grandchildren: Stella & Sterling "Elvis" Patenaude. He is further survived by his twin sister, Donna Rasmussen of Nekoosa.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Carol & Donald.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019