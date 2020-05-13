|
|
Diana M. Cutts
Marshfield - Diana M. Cutts, 80, Marshfield, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at her home in the Town of Richfield, Wood County.
Diana was born on October 1, 1939 in Edgar, Wisconsin, to Herbert and Frances (Tobalski) Callies and was a graduate of Edgar High School. She was united in marriage to Kenneth L. Cutts on June 1, 1957 at St. John's (High Steeple) Lutheran Church in Edgar.
Diana had been employed part time at Figi's and full time at Dairyland Homes, both in Marshfield. She also was co-owner with her husband of Ken's Economy Sales.
Diana was an entry level trained firefighter and the first woman firefighter in the area and possibly the state. She was a member of the Richfield rural Fire Department. She bowled for Weyerhaeuser Company and enjoyed needlework, crafts, art and painting.
She is survived by her husband, Ken and their daughter, Sandra and a daughter-in-law, Mary Cutts, all of Marshfield. She is also survived by a grandson, Trace A. Cutts and 4 great grandchildren, Jaxsin and Aaliyah Cutts and Bently and Marcus Franklin. She is further survived by a sister, Phyllis Diedrich of Marathon, Wisconsin.
She was predeceased by her parents, a son, Terrance Cutts, a brother, Roger Gelhar and a sister, Herlene Grantham.
There will be no funeral service at this time and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Ministry Home Care and Ascension Hospice.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from May 13 to May 14, 2020