Diane H. Christiansen
Randolph - Diane Helen Christiansen (nee Specht), 85, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020 at Randolph Health Services in Randolph, WI where she was a resident for the past 3 ½ years. Diane was born on October 2, 1934 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield to Albert J. Specht and Alma L. (Wegner) Specht. Diane resided in Marshfield most of her life before her move to Randolph, WI.
She graduated from Marshfield Senior High School. In her early career, Diane worked for Sears then worked as a social worker, medical assistant and CAD supervisor at Marshfield Clinic for 25 years. After retiring, she worked for the Marshfield Bus Co., serving mainly clinic customers. She married Jerome M. Christiansen on August 21, 1952 at Christ Lutheran Church in Marshfield. They enjoyed 57 years of marriage before Jerome passed away in 2009. Diane was a member of Wesley Methodist Church in Marshfield. She was a life member and past matron of Everett Chapter 95 Marshfield Order of the Eastern Star.
Diane was a kind soul who was happiest when surrounded by her family, friends and beloved dogs. She loved spending time at the cabin in Tripoli, WI, displaying her many craft projects and visiting lighthouses. She loved to travel and lived by the mantra "to go is good, but home is best."
Diane is survived by her son Randy (Janice) of Tucson, AZ; daughter Marcia (Turina Bakken) of Deforest, WI, son Todd (Bev) of Janesville, WI and brother-in-law Virgil (Dawn) Christiansen of Marshfield. She was blessed with 9 grandsons, 2 step-grandsons and over 20 great grandchildren. Diane was forever grateful for her best friend Darlene Cook, husband Roy and family. In her later years, she was blessed by her friendship with the Omen family, including her Randolph roommate Arlys Omen. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jerome and daughter Gale Bach.
Diane will be interned at McMillan Memorial Gardens next to her husband Jerome and near daughter Gale. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Diane's life will be held at a future date. Memorials are encouraged to the Alzheimer's Association
(www.act.alz.org
) to aid in research of Alzheimer's disease and dementia.
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online memories can be shared at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com
.